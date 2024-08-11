Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif Files Harassment Complaint for Cyberbullying Over Gender

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has had it up to HERE with bullying regarding her sex, and her lawyer is now ready to kick ass.

Her lawyer has filed a complaint with Paris prosecutors, claiming the Algerian boxer is the victim of aggravated cyber harassment. The lawyer calls the attacks "misogynist, racist and sexist."

The Algerian athlete took home the gold in the women’s welterweight division Friday ... after facing controversy earlier in the competition when questions about her sex arose online.

The gold medalist faced a ton of backlash over an alleged failed gender test that was conducted at the 2023 International Boxing Association competition. The International Olympic Committee begged to differ, and says Khelif met all the standards to compete.

The complaint doesn't specify perpetrators ... although plenty of people, including celebs like Elon Musk and others, have trolled her online. The ball is now in the prosecutors' court on whether to open an investigation.

The IOC has stood by Imane, denouncing the bullies.