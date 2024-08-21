Noah Lyles Praises Girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, 'So Proud of Her'

Play video content

Noah Lyles poured his heart out on national TV when talking about his fellow track star girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield ... praising the Jamaican athlete for being a "survivor" and a "fighter."

The Team USA hero stopped by the "Today" show to talk all about his Paris Olympic experience on Wednesday ... when at one point, the conversation shifted to his relationship with the 2020 bronze medalist -- who was also at Studio 1A at the time.

27-year-old Lyles -- who explained he first linked with Bromfield after she slid into his DMs -- said they share the same energy ... and she's someone who has a ton of admirable qualities.

"She's been running since she was 8 years old, making teams for Jamaica," the gold medalist said. "So she's very talented in her own right. She ran at the Olympics this year in the open 400 meters and I'm so proud of her. Of course, she's a survivor, she's a fighter, she's savvy -- as my mom would say, she has 'bounce-back-ability.'"

"No matter what happens, she'll be able to get up and come back and those are similar qualities that I find in myself that I think we relate to," he added.

Lyles also put the spotlight on Bromfield over the weekend ... claiming she has been dealing with "pure disrespect and hatred towards her from her own country," but has taken it all in stride.

