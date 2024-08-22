Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Michelle Obama Rips Trump, Selena Gomez, Patrick Mahomes

TMZ TV Hot Takes Michelle Obama Roasts Trump ... Selena Gomez, Patrick Mahomes

Michelle Obama goes full attack mode on Donald Trump, Selena Gomez's following a wedding planner and Patrick Mahomes responds to a flag football QB saying he's a better fit for the 2028 Olympics than the three-time Super Bowl winner.

NOT HOLDING BACK
On "TMZ Live," Charles and Babcock talk Michell Obama calling out Donald Trump for the "Black jobs" comment he made while debating Joe Biden in June.

WEDDING BELLS???
Our "TMZ on TV" crew talks Selena Gomez following a wedding planner on TikTok amid rumors she's engaged to Benny Blanco.

PUSHIN' BACK
And, the "TMZ Sports" team talks Patrick Mahomes' response to "Housh" Doucette claiming he's the better flag football quarterback.

