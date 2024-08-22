TMZ TV Hot Takes: Michelle Obama Rips Trump, Selena Gomez, Patrick Mahomes

Michelle Obama goes full attack mode on Donald Trump, Selena Gomez's following a wedding planner and Patrick Mahomes responds to a flag football QB saying he's a better fit for the 2028 Olympics than the three-time Super Bowl winner.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live," Charles and Babcock talk Michell Obama calling out Donald Trump for the "Black jobs" comment he made while debating Joe Biden in June.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Our "TMZ on TV" crew talks Selena Gomez following a wedding planner on TikTok amid rumors she's engaged to Benny Blanco.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And, the "TMZ Sports" team talks Patrick Mahomes' response to "Housh" Doucette claiming he's the better flag football quarterback.