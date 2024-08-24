ESPN Commentator Dislocates Shoulder Deciding Fantasy Football Draft Order

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
ESPN Commentator Dislocates Shoulder During Tackle Drill ... Determining FF Draft Order!!!

An ESPN commentator got a real injury from a fantasy league ... dislocating his shoulder while determining a fantasy football draft order -- and, it was all caught on tape.

Field Yates -- a longtime ESPN personality who hosts a show all about fantasy football -- was out on the beach with his cohosts for a skills competition to figure out who would pick first in their fantasy football league.

Yates' ESPN colleague Adam Schefter -- known for breaking some of the biggest NFL news -- shared the video to his X account ... and, it ain't for the faint of heart.

Field flies full out at an inflatable target, smashing through it before landing hard on the sand ... and, when he gets up he's clearly in a ton of pain.

His friends quickly take him off to get medical attention ... and, Schefter says Field ended up in the hospital for a quick visit -- where apparently doctors told him he'd dislocated his shoulder.

Determining fantasy draft order has become risky business in recent years with people taking on more physical challenges to figure out who gets first pick. Just check out this clip of some older dudes racing for it ... lot of hurt hamstrings here.

NFL season starts September 5 ... and, fantasy footballers should take it easy if they want to reach the season in one piece!

