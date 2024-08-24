ESPN Commentator Dislocates Shoulder Deciding Fantasy Football Draft Order

An ESPN commentator got a real injury from a fantasy league ... dislocating his shoulder while determining a fantasy football draft order -- and, it was all caught on tape.

Field Yates -- a longtime ESPN personality who hosts a show all about fantasy football -- was out on the beach with his cohosts for a skills competition to figure out who would pick first in their fantasy football league.

ESPN now has obtained exclusive footage of the precise moment in which @fieldyates dislocated his shoulder, before being briefly hospitalized. Contacted tonight for comment, Yates asked for privacy until he could reveal the full story Monday on @fantasyfocus at 10 AM EST. https://t.co/97vq4ICUtp pic.twitter.com/dzYvVnuD81 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2024 @AdamSchefter

Yates' ESPN colleague Adam Schefter -- known for breaking some of the biggest NFL news -- shared the video to his X account ... and, it ain't for the faint of heart.

Field flies full out at an inflatable target, smashing through it before landing hard on the sand ... and, when he gets up he's clearly in a ton of pain.

His friends quickly take him off to get medical attention ... and, Schefter says Field ended up in the hospital for a quick visit -- where apparently doctors told him he'd dislocated his shoulder.

These dudes clocked their 40 yard times to determine their fantasy football draft order 😂



(🎥: shivpruthi/TT) pic.twitter.com/K1qJzenIi8 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) August 2, 2024 @OddsShark

Determining fantasy draft order has become risky business in recent years with people taking on more physical challenges to figure out who gets first pick. Just check out this clip of some older dudes racing for it ... lot of hurt hamstrings here.