Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Mow Lawn Pantsless in Cheeky New Pic

Pantsless as They Cut the Grass

Matthew McConaughey has fans saying "alright, alright, alright" at his latest social media post ... stripping down to practically nothing for one notable pic.

The actor and his wife, Camila Alves, took to Instagram Tuesday, where they uploaded a pretty cheeky photo of themselves mowing the lawn in nothing but blue button-down shirts.

While the couple did censor the image -- choosing not to violate any of Insta's nudity guidelines -- they left enough of their bare legs visible to make a splash.

Of course, their bold IG drop didn't come without a purpose ... the A-list pair uploaded the photo in order to promote their Pantalones Organic Tequila brand.

For those not fluent in Spanish, Pantalones means pants.

Matthew captioned the upload ... "trim grass, raise glass."

Fans are already having a field day with the photo ... with several applauding Matthew and Camila for their saucy sense of humor.

Matthew and Camila notably left California for a more private life in Texas, where Matthew is originally from, around 10 years ago ... though, the duo still share glimpses into their domestic bliss on social media occasionally.

Back in July, Matthew even poked fun at himself by uploading a selfie with his eye swollen shut after he suffered an unfortunate bee sting.