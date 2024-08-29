Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Crashes Pricey Porsche On Texas Highway

NBA player Jeremy Sochan crashed his pricey Porsche on a highway in Texas last weekend, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to a San Antonio Police Department accident report we obtained ... officers stated the incident happened on August 24 at the I-10 and Loop 1604 intersection.

Tiktok user records what appears to be Jeremy Sochan involved in a traffic accident @ClanTheSpursFan pic.twitter.com/dHZSKQHN5E — hooperflash ⚡️ (@hooperflash) August 25, 2024 @hooperflash

The SAPD wrote in the docs 21-year-old Sochan was driving his lime green 2019 sportscar when he lost control and slid into the left side of a guard rail.

Sochan's car was the only one involved -- according to the report -- and in video of the aftermath filmed by bystanders, you can see the hooper's pricey ride was destroyed.

Thankfully, authorities said no major injuries were reported ... and EMS services were refused.

Speed was listed as the contributing factor in the crash ... although officials tell us no criminal charges are being filed.

Sochan -- known for his unusual free throw shooting -- was drafted by the Spurs in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.