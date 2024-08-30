Sid Wilson Details Burn Pile Injuries, Still Performing Sunday

Play video content TMZ.com

Sid Wilson's getting right back on the horse ... saying he ain't missing Slipknot's show this Sunday -- even though he's still reeling from a bonfire gone very wrong.

The Slipknot DJ stopped by "TMZ Live" Friday to discuss his recent up close and personal encounter with a fire that heavily burned his arms and face in Iowa ... telling us he didn't take as many safety measures as he should have.

Wilson says he knew to keep the gas can away from the fire, to park his vehicle far away from the flames and a host of other fire safety tricks ... but, he got too impatient and didn't put enough distance between himself and the fire.

Bad move, Sid says ... 'cause the fire shot up and burned him -- resulting in the star driving himself to the ER, all while he watched the skin on his arms peel away.

We figured Sid would have to skip his next performance with the band ... but, he's telling us that ain't the case -- he's playing with the group in Oklahoma on Sunday.

As for how he's fitting into his iconic mask with a face still sporting some massive burns, SW says a bunch of gel to make sure nothing sticks, and he should be good to go.

Sid's longtime GF Kelly Osbourne ... gave him a ton of guff over blowing himself up BTW ... saying this is why people shouldn't "f*** with bonfires" -- but, Sid says she's taken great care of him in the aftermath.

Watch the clip until the end to hear all the stuff Nurse Kelly has to do ... sounds like it ain't for the squeamish.