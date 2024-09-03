Sid Wilson's First Show After Burns Was Painful, Risky ... And Totally Worth It!

Sid Wilson's first show back with Slipknot barely a week and a half after suffering severe burns all over his body -- which left the poor dude bedridden -- was painful and freakin' scary … but it also kicked major ass, he tells TMZ!

As we previously reported ... the DJ and keyboardist severely burned his face and arms when a burn pile blew up in a mishap at his home in Iowa ... but he made it clear from the jump he was determined not to let his condition get in the way of touring with the iconic heavy metal band.

And, that is exactly what Sid did ... explaining to TMZ that his first show back was super uncomfortable physically, and mentally taxing ... but thanks to his determination -- and his partner Kelly Osbourne acting as his private nurse -- SW was back spinning over the weekend.

Beyond the pain and serious threat of infection ... Sid tells us new skin growing on his hands is tightening his digits ... and he kinda needs those to work perfectly ... so there is a lot of stretching going down.

His doctors are not thrilled he is out touring … but SW tells us he is taking the risks seriously and doing more than what is required to protect himself … slathering on twice as much ointment and changing bandages more often than necessary.

Sid totally rocked his mask ... but since there is no way he can currently wear black stage makeup underneath ... he is also donning a hood.