Bill Belichick Joins Instagram

The NFL season kicks off in a little over 24 hours, but Bill Belichick might have just stolen the spotlight from the league -- as the eight-time Super Bowl champion shockingly announced he's joined Instagram!!!

The second-winningest coach in NFL history made the bombshell announcement on Wednesday's "Pat McAfee Show" ... this after living in social media oblivion for YEARS.

You have an announcement to make Coach..



"I can't believe I'm doing this but I've joined Instaface" 😂😂 ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VZZJbskdyF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 4, 2024 @PatMcAfeeShow

In true Belichick fashion, he screwed up the name of the app while telling Pat of his new endeavor.

"I can't really believe I'm doing this," he said, "but I've joined Instaface."

The 72-year-old coach's handle is @billbelichick -- and in just a few hours after creating the account ... it's amassed over 85K followers.

For now, The Hoodie is only following back 12 people -- including Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady ... and, of course, his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

The activity marks a massive turn for the former Patriots headman ... as he's made it crystal clear for decades now that he didn't care much for the platforms.

Play video content 2021

This also marks another big step step for Belichick in the journey into the world of media. Just today it was announced he was joining "The 33rd Team" as a strategic advisor ... and he's currently slated to be a regular guest on "The Manningcast" and an analyst on "Inside the NFL."