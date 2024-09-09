Jack White Sues Donald Trump's Campaign For Using 'Seven Nation Army'

Jack White is following through on his warning to Donald Trump ... by filing a lawsuit over his famous song, and claiming his anthem is being hijacked by the former president.

The White Stripes singer just filed suit against Trump and his campaign for using the tune "Seven Nation Army" in a social media clip of the Republican nominee boarding a plane on the campaign trail.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Jack says he did not clear the song for use by the Trump campaign ... and he says Trump and his camp should have known better, because in the past Jack has publicly denounced Trump.

Jack claims Trump previously used the song without authorization back in 2016 -- but this time he sounds even more pissed off.

Jack says any association with Trump "is even more offensive" because Jack and his ex-wife, Meg White, vehemently oppose Trump's policies and actions ... both from Trump's time in office, and his proposals for what he'd do if he wins a second term in November.

When Trump posted the video with '7NA' last month, Jack says they reached out to the campaign to resolve the matter ... but he says Trump's camp ignored him ... leaving no choice but to sue.

Jack brings an attitude to the lawsuit ... he says Trump should have known using '7NA' was a no-no because Trump is "a self-professed sophisticated and successful business man with decades-long experience in the entertainment industry (not to mention being on the receiving end of numerous copyright claims by musical artists whose work he used without permission)."

Jack's claiming Trump is violating copyright rights ... and he wants the court to stop Trump from using the song -- and Jack's seeking damages too.