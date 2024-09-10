Australian Influencer Channels Bianca Censori With Risqué Wedding Attire

Forget the Bride, Look at Me!!!

Bianca Censori's nearly nude look is having a clear impact ... with one Australian influencer seemingly following in her footsteps with her attire for a wedding.

Tahlia Skaines, a 29-year-old internet personality from Down Under, has left her 800K followers divided after wearing a risqué white dress ... to someone else's wedding.

The influencer recently shared pics of herself at the nuptials in Indonesia ... where she chose to wear a plunging cream-colored gown, which barely had enough fabric to cover her body.

While some were fans of the skin-showing ensemble, praising the dress as "stunning" and "beautiful," others couldn't believe she'd be so bold as to wear something so revealing and white to another person's wedding.

For those unfamiliar with basic wedding etiquette ... wearing white to a wedding as a guest is the biggest fashion faux pas you can make. The only exception ... if the bride and groom openly invite you to wear white to their wedding.

In short ... just stay away from white, cream or even light tan dresses and you'll be good to go.

Still, Tahlia isn't the first celebrity to be ripped apart for her wedding attire. In fact, supermodel Kendall Jenner found herself getting trashed online after she wore a very revealing cutout gown by Mônot to her friend's 2021 wedding in Miami, Florida.

People bashed the reality TV star for picking, what they called, an inappropriate dress ... but she later defended the look, saying she got "approval" from the bride to wear it.

So, perhaps Tahlia received a similar stamp of approval ... though, that won't stop the internet from sounding off!!!