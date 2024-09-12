Ex-NHLer Stephen Peat Dead At 44 ... After Tragic Car Accident

Former Washington Capitals forward Stephen Peat -- a second-round pick in the 1998 NHL draft -- has sadly died from injuries he sustained in a recent car accident.

The NHL Alumni Association announced the sad news Thursday ... revealing Peat was involved in the tragic wreck "just over two weeks ago."

Further details surrounding the incident were not made immediately available.

Peat was just 44 years old.

"We send our deepest condolences to Stephen’s family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time," the NHLAA said.

The hockey player first began his NHL career after he was taken by the Anaheim Ducks with the 32nd overall pick in '98. Two years later, he was traded to Washington, where he went on to play in 130 games.

Peat ended his professional career with the Albany River Rats, the former AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

While Peat made his name on the ice ... he also had a troubled history away from the rink. In September 2015 ... he pleaded guilty to arson by negligence in connection with a fire that occurred at his father's house in March of that same year.

In November 2017 ... his dad -- Walter Peat -- looked to have a no-contact order put in place against his son. In a story published in the New York Times ... Walter described his son as a violent individual who suffered from severe headaches, which he attributed to his truncated time in the NHL.

Peat refuted the allegations ... saying to the publication, "I am disappointed in my father since I once held him so high on a pedestal."

Even after his death, Peat will make a difference to some, as the NHL Alumni Association said he is an organ donor.

The Washington Capitals extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former Capitals player Stephen Peat. Peat played 130 games in the National Hockey League, all with Washington from 2001-05.



Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/RftfwaqqAa — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 12, 2024 @Capitals

The Washington Capitals put out a statement on X ... extending their condolences to his family.