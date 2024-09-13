David Banner on Hunt for a Wife, Says He Failed If He Never Has Kids

Play video content TMZ.com

David Banner is elaborating on his recent viral comments about settling down with a wife and having children before he dies ... all those accolades won't mean jack if he can't pass them down to direct kin!!!

Banner was in Los Angeles for the "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" premiere, the miniseries drama he stars in with Kevin Hart, Terrence Howard, Samuel L. Jackson and Taraji P. Henson.

Banner got candid about life and the importance of having a family of his own ... making fellas take notes and ladies swoon in the process.

Banner tells TMZ Hip Hop he wasn't peacocking for attention when he made the wifey statements, but through therapy, he realized his accomplished musical career and pro-Black activism caused him to neglect himself.

A single, childless bachelor in Hip Hop may be a rare instance, and Banner's trying to stay far away from that category. He says without having children, he'll feel like his memory will eventually be erased from history!!!

That's probably not the case for a platinum-selling rapper who gave us duality with polar opposite bangers "Like A Pimp" and "Cadillac On 22's" -- on the same album ... but DB says these are drastic times.

He also urges Black men to choose the partner they share their minority DNA with carefully ... and shares life jewels he's learned from Big Daddy Kane and Snoop Dogg along the way. Potent stuff.