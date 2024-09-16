Trump Shooting-Attempt Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh Exposed Himself to Woman on Jobsite

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course, once exposed himself to a woman who hired him to do construction on her home ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained a photo of a shirtless Ryan with his penis poking out of his fly ... and the woman who took the photo says she snapped it in December 2020, when he was building a loft at her home in Hawaii.

The woman tells TMZ ... she found Ryan on Facebook and paid him $4,000 for a 4-day home construction job ... only to find out he was a "bit of a pervert," as she described him.

She says the first day Ryan showed up, he took his member out of his pants while she was taking photos of him hard at work.

The woman says she was excited about the construction project, so she was snapping pics ... and says Ryan was walking back and forth to his truck when he stopped and asked her why she kept taking photos of him.

She says she gave him her reason, and then he told her to take another photo ... and that's when he unzipped his pants and whipped out his unit.

The woman snapped the pic, with Ryan smiling and looking at the camera ... all while wielding a hammer and letting his johnson get some fresh air.

It all sounds pretty awkward ... and the woman says she laughed it off, and then stayed away from Ryan for the next 3 days as he finished the project.

The photo is another peek into Ryan's past ... he also had several interactions with police, was arrested on gun charges, traveled to Ukraine to support their war effort, and criticized Trump on social media, before getting busted for allegedly trying to kill Trump in Florida.