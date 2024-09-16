Irene Aldana Shows Off Stitches After Massive Gash At UFC 306

Play video content Instagram / @irene.aldana

Irene Aldana's flaunting her newly fixed face after the bantamweight fighter had her wig split open at UFC 306 ... in what was one of the most gruesome cuts you'll ever see!

The 36-year-old Mexican fighter -- who lost by unanimous decision to Norma Dumont -- provided fans an update following her bout, posting several pics and videos after the doctor sutured her up.

Aldana needed stitches in multiple places, but the worst gash came courtesy of an unintentional clash of heads resulting in a deep, 2-ish-inch cut extending from her hairline to eyebrow.

IA even had some fun with the nasty injury, applying makeup in an attempt to conceal the wounds (good luck, Irene😆).

Although the headbutt caused the worst gash, Dumont also did a bunch of damage to her hands and feet. Over the course of the 15-minute scrap, Aldana ate 159 strikes, with 89 landing to the head.

Despite the loss, Aldana doesn't seem to be taking the defeat too hard ... she's been busy on Instagram, taking time to thank her fans for the support.