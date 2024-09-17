Sean O'Malley To Undergo Hip Surgery For Torn Labrum

Sean O'Malley will have to wait to get back in the win column -- the former bantamweight champion just announced he is scheduled for surgery following his loss at UFC 306.

The 29-year-old made the announcement after hopping on a call with streamer Adin Ross -- saying he suffered a torn labrum in his hip 10 weeks ago -- but still managed to get through fight camp for his title bout against Merab Dvalishvili.

"I tore my left labrum in my hip," O'Malley said. "That's the only reason I'm going to be out for so long. This surgery should only take two months to come back from, then a couple months recovery. A year is a long time, could be six to eight months. You never know."

Sean O’Malley tells Adin Ross the reason for the extended time away from the UFC is because he needs surgery to repair a torn labrum. #UFC pic.twitter.com/UEEEgg1MbG — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) September 17, 2024 @full_send_mma

O'Malley said he is slated to go under the knife in October ... and he feels the promotion will certainly miss him during his time away.

"The UFC won't be the same without me," Suga said.

Even though O'Malley was not 100% healthy for the fight ... he isn't blaming his second loss on the ailment.

"Best weight cut, felt good, no excuses," O'Malley said on his own podcast, "The TimboSugarshow."

"My mom, she's like, 'You just weren't the same, what was wrong?' Nothing. I just got beat. Everyone keeps asking me, 'Something seemed off.' No excuses."

O'Malley dropped his title to Dvalishvili in the unanimous decision loss ... marking an end to his year-long title reign.