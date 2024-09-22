NBA's Christian Koloko Ready For Fresh Start W/ Lakers ... After Health Scare

Play video content TMZSports.com

Christian Koloko -- who had a career-threatening blood clot issue earlier this year -- says he's ready for a fresh start with the Lakers, telling TMZ Sports he's optimistic he can play this season!

We spoke with Koloko at LAX just days after he signed a two-way contract with the Purple & Gold ... a 7-foot-1 center that could provide valuable depth with Anthony Davis prone to injury.

"I feel amazing," the Cameroonian athlete said.

"My doctors gave me the green light but now we're just waiting on the NBA. We're pretty optimistic. Hopefully, everything goes well."

As Christian said, in order to play, he needs clearance from the NBA's "fitness-to-play panel" ... following a dangerous blood clot issue CK dealt with last season when he was on the Toronto Raptors.

But, Koloko -- who has a 7-foot-5 wingspan -- is confident that'll happen.

The 24-year-old big man said he already got some facetime in with AD, LeBron James, and the rest of the team, and everyone's been cool. Most importantly, Koloko is ready to help the squad on the court.