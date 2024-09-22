UFC Fighter Colby Covington Chokes Out Lil Pump on Live Stream

UFC fighter Colby Covington showed off his moves Saturday by putting Lil Pump in a choke hold, and you see the rapper gasping for air as CC continues to hold his grip.

Colby Covington choked Lil Pump out cold 😳 pic.twitter.com/tCLQ1wZbo7 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 22, 2024 @HappyPunch

At a point, you see Lil Pump's body go limp, but Colby doesn't let go. Pump struggles at first to free himself, but at a point, his body fails and his eyes widen.

It's unclear how long Colby had Pump in the hold. The video starts with Covington choking Pump, and you see the UFC fighter tighten his grip. That lasted for around 10 seconds before Covington released the hold.

It looks like Pump was trying to tap out, but he's tapping on his own chest. The typical drill would be to tap out on the opponent's body or on the ground.

Some fans were outraged ... the former UFC champ should not have been trying out his holds on a non-MMA type. Some fans went after the person videotaping it, saying he shoulda stepped in.

