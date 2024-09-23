Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Former SoCal Home Goes Up For Sale For $2.9 Million

If you're a 7-footer looking for a customized home in Southern California that fits all of your vertical needs ... you're in luck -- TMZ Sports has confirmed Kareem Adbul-Jabbar's old place, which was tailormade for his gigantic frame, has just gone up for sale!

The Marina Del Rey pad -- which the 7-foot-2 NBA legend owned from 2011 to 2021 -- was listed this month for $2,995,000 ... and it's got everything a tall homeowner could want and more.

The property is part of a gated community that only has 12 homes ... and it comes with harbor views, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a family room with a fireplace and a side garden patio area.

It also has an enlarged spa and showers, high counters and some big door frames so a large person man can move around the home with ease.

In addition to all the tall bells and whistles ... the place comes with security at its gate -- and the whole house has its own water filtration system. Plus, there's a remote-access security camera system too.

The contemporary residence -- built in 2000 and recently listed by James Allan of Compass -- was sold by Kareem in 2021 for $2.4 mil.