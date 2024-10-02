Doorbell Camera Captures Moment Mom Gives Birth on Front Porch

Play video content Caters/@mrsdowning_

A mom in California is being applauded for her resilience after her water broke on her front porch ... forcing her to give birth right then and there.

Natasha Downing's doorbell camera documented the whole incredible scene ... and has, rightfully, taken the Internet by storm. Check it out ... Natasha, who was 39 weeks along at the time, is seen heading out of her home when her water breaks right in front of her door.

The labor escalates quickly, with Natasha squatting down and pushing out a baby girl, named Lilybella, right on the stoop.

Thankfully, Natasha wasn't alone during the unexpected birth ... her husband, Tom, can be seen supporting her during the entire scenario.

In the aftermath of the doorstep delivery, Natasha says she knew she "wasn't making it to the birthing center" after her water broke.

Natasha says she was prepared to give birth that day ... she had visited her midwife earlier for a membrane sweep -- a procedure to help naturally induce labor.

The labor started only a few hours later ... though, Natasha and Tom admitted they waited a bit before heading to the birthing center, as the mom's labor pains weren't too severe at first.

Of course, nature had other plans and sped everything up for Natasha ... who says she realized the baby was coming as she made her way down the stairs.

She added ... "She was perfectly healthy, it was everything I had ever dreamed of, this was everything I had wanted for both of my births -- it sounds like it would be a traumatic birth, but it was very healing and really amazing."