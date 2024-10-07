Jennifer Lopez Goes Down Memory Lane in Pre-Recorded AMAs Interview

Jennifer Lopez took a trip down memory lane for the 50th Anniversary of the American Music Awards Sunday night, rattling off her favorite moments over the decades.

The singer/actress appeared in a pre-recorded interview played Sunday night at the 2024 AMAs, with Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Kate Hudson and many others in the star-studded audience.

50 years of unforgettable moments at the #AMAs, and @JLo has given us plenty! ‘Let's Get Loud’ and relive the best of JLo! 💃🏽✨🌟 #AMAs50



@AMAs

J Lo opened by saying she watched the AMAs as a little girl, noting her first performance was in 2001, as a video flashback played showing her dancing onstage to her music.

The footage then cut to Matthew and Jennifer Morrison announcing J Lo won the award for Favorite Latin Music at the 2011 AMAs -- J Lo excitedly jumped out of her seat and made her way to the podium to accept her trophy, telling the crowd she was "grateful."

Cut to 2015 when J Lo hosted the AMAs. She recalled constantly making wardrobe changes and doing a dance medley to some of the top songs of that year.

Then J Lo went further back, remembering when she sang a Celia Cruz tribute on the AMA stage in 2013. She called the tribute one of the most special of her lifetime, because Celia is such a music icon.

J Lo ended with ... "And I'm excited for the next 50 years of music -- and magic."

Meanwhile, Lopez is moving forward with her divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage ... despite the 2 being seen out together recently.