Sally Field Details Teenage 'Illegal' Abortion, Sexual Assault During Procedure

Sally Field is opening up about her own "illegal" abortion experience ahead of the November election ... as she hopes her story will resonate with voters.

The Oscar winner shared her "traumatic" story in a video posted to Instagram Sunday evening, where she confirmed she got pregnant at 17 just after graduating high school.

As she put it ... she didn't have family support or finances to go through with the pregnancy, and so, a family doctor arranged to take her to Mexico so she could get an abortion.

Sally recalled driving across the border with the doctor, his wife, and her mother ... parking 3 blocks away "on a really scroungy-looking street" in Tijuana. The actress said she was handed an envelope filled with cash and was instructed to come right back to her family doctor after it was all done.

She noted ... "I guess he thought if I were dying then maybe he could help me."

As she continued, Sally detailed a harrowing experience, where she received "no anesthetic” during what she called the "hideous and life-altering" abortion.

Sally said she was only given a few puffs of ether during the ordeal, which left her with numb arms and legs. Ultimately, she experienced everything ... including pain, and the moment the technician molested her.

She added ... "I had to figure out, how can I make my arms move to push him away? So it was just this absolute pit of shame."

When the procedure came to an end, Sally said she was rushed out of the building like it "was on fire."

Per the actress, she has chosen to share this experience in the hopes voters will choose Kamala Harris, who has been a vocal supporter of abortion rights and access.