Olympic Swimmer Luana Alonso Launches OnlyFans With $35 Monthly Subscriptions

Controversial Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso is kickstarting her post-athletic career ... by taking her talents to OnlyFans!!

The 20-year-old beauty -- who made headlines for reportedly being booted from the 2024 Olympics for sparking an "inappropriate atmosphere," which she later denied -- dropped the link to her profile a few days ago ... promising exclusive content for a hefty $35 a month.

It's unclear what exactly that entails (we're scared to check it out on company Wi-Fi) ... but the platform is mostly known for steamy pics and videos.

According to Daily Mail, Alonso hasn't dipped her toe into any nudity ... instead electing to keep it pretty PG-13.

Alonso is no stranger to that kinda content ... as she's known to fill her Instagram page with plenty of bikini shots.

Alonso announced her retirement from the sport after failing to reach the semifinals in the women's 100-meter butterfly in Paris ... saying at the time she planned to continue her studies in the United States.