Karl-Anthony Towns Watches Timberwolves Game During Billie Eilish Concert

Karl-Anthony Towns was more concerned about his former team than Billie Eilish performing her ass off right in front of him ... 'cause the New York Knicks star was caught watching the Timberwolves' preseason game right in the middle of her concert!!

KAT and his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, swung by night one of the "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour" stop at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday ... and at one point in the set, he whipped out his phone to check out some NBA action.

Interestingly enough, Towns was glued to the Wolves' 123-125 loss to the Chicago Bulls during Billie's rendition of "Bury a Friend" ... and the hilarious moment was posted to Woods' Instagram story.

Woods wanted to make it clear KAT wasn't completely focused on ball throughout Billie's gig ... saying, "I promise he was enjoying the concert."

It's safe to say she wasn't lying, 'cause KAT was cheesing from ear to ear with Woods in a pic with Billie's mom, Maggie Baird, after the show.

The 28-year-old -- who was dealt to the Knicks in a blockbuster 3-team trade at the beginning of October -- has put up solid numbers during the team's preseason schedule ... but it's cool to see he still cares to check up on his old teammates.

KAT's now teaming up with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby ... a squad that's expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this year -- so maybe he was just doing his homework during the night out.