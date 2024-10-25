Lions' Kerby Joseph Says Detroit's 'The Best' In NFC North, 'We Should Win' Division

We're The Best In The NFC North

It ain't the Vikings, Packers or Bears ... no, according to Kerby Joseph, the real kings of the NFC North are the Lions!

The defensive back made it clear to TMZ Sports following Detroit's huge Week 7 win over Minnesota that he truly believes his squad is the top dog in the NFL's best division.

In fact, he told us he thinks the Lions should be considered the favorite from here.

"I feel like we should win the division," the 23-year-old safety said, "and just take it over and head into the playoffs and eventually the Super Bowl. I feel like we've got the guys to do it. We trust each other and I feel like we play great ball."

There won't be many outsiders who will argue with Kerby ... as, after all, the Lions just went into Minneapolis and took down the previously undefeated Vikings, 31-29.

Lions hand the Vikings their first loss of the season! pic.twitter.com/4DRSlbnQNh — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2024 @NFL

Detroit also railroaded the Dallas Cowboys the week prior ... and for now, it certainly seems the Lions are the best in the NFC.

But, Green Bay and Chicago -- as well as Minnesota -- have all flashed ... with the trio combining for an impressive 14-5 record.

As for if Detroit could get even better moving forward by getting Aidan Hutchinson back from a broken leg, Joseph seemed to think it's totally possible the pass rusher might be able to return if and when the team makes the Super Bowl.