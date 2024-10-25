Singer Loomis Explains What Happened During Butchered National Anthem

Play video content TMZ.com

Singer Loomis is giving insight into her botched take on the National Anthem ... defending she's actually a good singer, despite her poor performance.

We caught up with artist in Los Angeles Friday, after she asked to "go back" and start again while singing the U.S. anthem during the Free and Equal Elections Presidential Debate Wednesday.

However, Loomis defended that her nerves and her confusion about how the event was being broadcast caused her to make her impromptu request mid-song.

Per Loomis, she started out the National Anthem strong, but was interrupted by someone in production ... with them noting they weren't ready for her and that she needed to start again.

The singer said this exchange made her think the event wasn't live ... which is why she boldly asked for a re-do during the performance.

Loomis also noted that she wasn't thinking clearly given the state of her nerves ... confessing she's always been afraid to tackle the National Anthem.

She shared ... "It's like the scariest thing to me ever, since I was a little girl. Because, you know, everyone is standing up all serious. Everyone's all quiet. It's scary."

Nonetheless, she'd be willing to perform the National Anthem live again ... teasing an upcoming performance on "Good Morning America."