Jim Donovan, Longtime Cleveland Browns Announcer, Dead At 68 After Cancer Battle

Tragic news for the Cleveland Browns -- beloved play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan has passed away at 68 years old after a battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The team announced the loss on Saturday ... with owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam saying it is an "incredibly difficult day" for the organization.

Donovan became the "Voice of the Cleveland Browns" upon the team's return to the NFL in 1999 ... and held the role for 25 seasons. Despite the team's overall lack of success during his tenure, the Boston native famously maintained an optimistic approach to each gameday.

Donovan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000 ... and underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2011, according to the Browns. In May 2023, he had a relapse of the leukemia, which required more aggressive treatment.

He stepped away from the microphone prior to the 2024 regular season to focus on his health.

Donovan also served as a sports anchor for WKYC for 39 years ... before announcing his retirement this past May -- and making his last appearance a month later.

"His impact as the Voice of the Browns for 25 years is immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft," the Haslams said.

"He will be greatly missed, but he cemented a legacy that will live on forever. The only thing that outweighed his love for this city and this team was the love he had for his family."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cheryl, his daughter, Meghan, and everyone who was fortunate enough to call Jimmy family or friend."

Donovan was honored by the organization this past September ... being inducted into the 2024 Class of Browns Legends.