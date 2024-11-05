Judge Says No Proof Dr. Dre Threatening Therapist, Restraining Order Removed

Go ahead and forget about Dre allegedly threatening his former therapist ... a judge says Dr. Dre's spicy texts aren't all that menacing after all.

The therapist, Dr. Charles Sophy, was in an L.A. courtroom Tuesday, asking the judge to sign off on a permanent restraining order against Dre -- Sophy was granted a temporary one last month, but at the hearing, he had to produce evidence.

Dre only appeared in court by Zoom, but Sophy was there in person and testified he feared for his safety due to Dre's knowledge of him, and his past behavior ... which Sophy claims is "consistent with the text messages" he received from Dre.

As we first reported, Dre acknowledges sending angry texts -- saying things like "You're a piece of s***" -- but insisted they didn't rise to the level of credible threats of violence.

Ultimately, the judge agreed with Dre and terminated the temporary restraining order, which required Dre to stay at least 100 yards away from Sophy.

Dr. Sophy had done marriage counseling for Dre and his now ex-wife Nicole, prior to their divorce. The source of their beef is ... Dre's belief Sophy committed malpractice by turning Dre's children against him during the divorce.