Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Country Star Brantley Gilbert Sells Georgia Home for $2.2M

Country Star Brantley Gilbert Sells Georgia Home For $2.2M

Brantley Gilbert Selling Georgia Home
Launch Gallery
$OLD! Launch Gallery
Getty/Greyroom Industry/TMZ Composite

Country star Brantley Gilbert just officially offloaded his Georgia pad, scoring a cool $2.2M in the process.

Brantley first put his Maysville home on the market in July, aiming for $3.5 million. Though he didn't quite hit that mark, he still walked away with a tidy profit, considering he built the place from scratch in 2012 after buying the land for just $130K.

0627-Brantley-Gilbert-georgia-house-photos-primary-2
Greyroom Industry

Real estate sources previously told us Brantley’s trading up -- he's leaving his current pad because he’s after even more space and recently snagged 300 acres of farmland nearby.

0627-Brantley-Gilbert-georgia-house-photos-primary-4
Greyroom Industry

Not that his 6-bed, 5-bath Georgia retreat was lacking in any way! This place sprawls over 8,446 square feet and comes packed with luxury essentials -- a gourmet kitchen, private safe room, and even a detached man cave for some serious downtime.

Brantley Gilbert Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Brantley Gilbert Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

Lamar Roberts and Sydney Roberts of Braselton Real Estate Group Inc. held the listing.

related articles