Country Star Brantley Gilbert Sells Georgia Home for $2.2M

Country star Brantley Gilbert just officially offloaded his Georgia pad, scoring a cool $2.2M in the process.

Brantley first put his Maysville home on the market in July, aiming for $3.5 million. Though he didn't quite hit that mark, he still walked away with a tidy profit, considering he built the place from scratch in 2012 after buying the land for just $130K.

Real estate sources previously told us Brantley’s trading up -- he's leaving his current pad because he’s after even more space and recently snagged 300 acres of farmland nearby.

Not that his 6-bed, 5-bath Georgia retreat was lacking in any way! This place sprawls over 8,446 square feet and comes packed with luxury essentials -- a gourmet kitchen, private safe room, and even a detached man cave for some serious downtime.