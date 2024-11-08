Yoshinobu Yamamoto Sparks Dating Rumors With Japanese Model Niki Niwa

Los Angeles Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto appears to be off the market -- the ace was spotted moseying around Beverly Hills with Japanese model Niki Niwa.

The new World Series champ hit Rodeo Drive with Niwa -- who also starred on the popular reality show, "Terrace House" -- earlier this week ... when TikTok content creator Jack Banana ran into the two potential love birds.

26-year-old Yamamoto and Niwa, 28, seemed to be mid-shopping spree ... which is well deserved after helping bring home a Commissioner's Trophy to the City of Angels.

Yamamoto joined the Dodgers on a huge 12-year, $325 million deal last year ... and clearly, the contract is already paying off for the franchise.

In his lone start in the Fall Classic, Yoshi pitched 6.1 innings ... earning four strikeouts and just one earned run.

As for Niwa, who boasts nearly 800K followers on Instagram, she went on to appear in "Peanut Butter Sandwich" after her time on "Terrace House: Aloha State" ... and has several other projects on her resume as well.