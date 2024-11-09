'Spy Kids' Star Robert Vito Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Robert Vito -- an actor who starred in a 'Spy Kids' movie and several other shows in the early 2000s -- was arrested Friday on a felony domestic violence charge ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... officers responded to Vito's L.A.-area home Friday night after they received a call about an alleged domestic violence incident.

Our sources say Vito and his girlfriend allegedly got into a verbal argument which turned physical ... and, Vito apparently pushed her into some furniture. Cops also tell us Vito allegedly threw his young son onto the couch before knocking him down.

We're told officers arrived and checked on both alleged victims ... and, while they say the son was just fine, cops say they saw visible markings on the girlfriend's body. At this point, officers arrested Vito for felony domestic violence.

According to online booking records Vito was arrested around 8 PM PT Friday night and booked into jail shortly after 9:30 PM PT. He's was released after paying a $50k bond early Saturday morning.

Fans of the 'Spy Kids' movies will remember Vito for playing Rez, one of the other video game contestants in the 2003 flick "Spy Kids 3D: Game Over."

He also appeared in "The Bernie Mac Show," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Port Charles" and a few other shows and movies.