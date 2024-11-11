Sofia Jamora Breaks Silence On Jaxson Hayes Incident ... Encourages Victims To Speak Out

Sofia Jamora is opening up on the abuse she says she suffered at the hands of Jaxson Hayes ... just over a week after TMZ Sports published video showing the Lakers center pushing and spitting on the popular model.

"I want to thank everyone for all of your love, support, and kind messages. I am so touched, moved, and motivated by all of you. Your words have warmed my heart and made me feel seen in a way I never imagined. As a survivor of domestic violence, I wanted to share that you are not alone," 27-year-old Jamora wrote on Instagram Monday morning.

"I loved someone I trusted with my safety and well-being. Going through that experience was difficult, but every day now, I feel grateful simply to be here, healing and reclaiming my life. If you are struggling with abuse, please know that you don't have to go through it by yourself -- find someone you trust, a loved one, a counselor, or even your local authorities. There is help out there, and there is hope."

Sofia continued ... "By sharing this, I hope to give each of you the courage to stand up against abuse. Together, let's speak up and speak out. Your voice matters, and you deserve a life of safety and respect."

It's the first time Jamora has spoken out publicly about the incident since it went down in mid 2021.

Despite Sofia being the victim, much of the coverage centered around the interaction between Jaxson and the LAPD ... and whether excessive force was used on the 7-footer.

Play video content TMZSports.com

What happened prior to the cops arrival had never been seen, until we published video from inside and around Jamora's home earlier this month, clearly showing the Lakers big man being verbally abusive.

He also shoved his then-girlfriend, and spit in her direction.

The NBA, after initially opting not to punish the hooper, has since reopened its investigation into Hayes, who could ultimately face a suspension.