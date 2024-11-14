Rays To Play At Yankees' Minor League Stadium After Hurricane Destroys Tropicana Field

The Tampa Bay Rays have a new home for the 2025 season ... the team just announced it'll be playing in a minor league ballpark next year -- after Hurricane Milton ravaged Tropicana Field in October.

Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement Thursday that he, the MLB, and the Yankees reached an agreement this week that will allow his squad to move into the Pinstripes' Steinbrenner Field in Tampa for the foreseeable future.

Sternberg thanked the Rays' rival org. for the hospitality ... calling New York's helping hand gracious.

Tampa Bay, of course, was on the hunt for a new home stadium in '25 ... after Milton caused severe damage to the roof of the Trop -- where the Rays have played since 1998.

Steinbrenner Field is normally used by the Yankees for spring training action ... and during regular season play, NY's low-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, have called it home.

The Tarpons will now reportedly play on other fields at the venue's complex while the Rays set up shop.

Steinbrenner Field seats around 11,000 ... but according to the Associated Press, the team only averaged around 16,500 spectators in 2024 at Tropicana Field.

In a statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he was pleased with the situation ... writing, "This outcome meets Major League Baseball’s goals that Rays fans will see their team play next season in their home market and that their players can remain home without disruption to their families."