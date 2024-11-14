'Spy Kids' Star Robert Vito's Ex-Girlfriend Seeking TRO After His DV Arrest

The ex-girlfriend of 'Spy Kids' actor Robert Vito is asking a judge to order him to stay away from her ... days after he was arrested for felony domestic violence.

According to a new legal document obtained by TMZ ... the actor's ex is seeking a temporary restraining order against Vito -- after making several troubling accusations.

In the doc, Lindsey Jennings accuses Vito of physical assault, claiming they got into an argument after her boyfriend had been "drinking all day." Jennings claims, at one point, Vito left their house with their son while intoxicated ... eventually returning home and getting belligerent with her.

She says he proceeded to choke and wrestle her during the fight -- and allegedly broke into a bathroom where she says she locked herself inside to call 911.

In the doc, Jennings claims Vito pushed their son and threw him onto a couch ... and she's asking for the order to protect her son, as well.

There was an emergency protective order put in place at the time of his arrest, but that's set to expire soon ... so Jennings wants the judge to grant the restraining order to ensure the safety of her and their son.

As we reported ... Vito -- who notably played Rez in 2003's "Spy Kids 3: Game Over," and appeared on "The Bernie Mac Show" and "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" -- was arrested last week after officers responded to a domestic violence call at his Los Angeles-area home.

Law enforcement sources told us at the time ... the actor and his now ex-girlfriend got into a heated spat, which she claims turned physical.

Vito was booked for felony domestic violence after officers said they spotted visible marks on the woman's body. He was released the next day on a $50K bond.