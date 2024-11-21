Tigers' Tarik Skubal Celebrates Best Birthday Ever W/ Cy Young Win, New Car!

Tarik Skubal had a birthday he won't forget anytime soon ... not only did he win the 2024 American League Cy Young award -- his wife got him a brand-new car!

The wife of the 28-year-old Detroit Tigers flame thrower led him outside to the driveway ... and when Tyler locked eyes on the car, clearly shocked, he gave his wife a big hug.

Tarik Skubal's wife surprised him with a new car for his birthday



His friends surprised him with ... pic.twitter.com/2ZmWm6fkPr — MLB (@MLB) November 21, 2024 @MLB

The group then sang Happy Birthday... and his friends doused him with champagne!

Before the car and bubbly hijinx, Skubal was busy putting a bow on his 2024 MLB season -- winning the coveted pitching award in a unanimous vote.

It's no surprise he took home all the first-place votes ... as he pitched a 2.39 ERA in 31 games with a career-high 228 strikeouts -- and helped lead the Tigers to their first playoff berth since 2014.

"It's pretty special," he told MLB Network. "All of the work, all of the stuff that goes on behind the scenes, moments like this make it extremely worth it."

"To have the support system behind that I have and the people right behind me, it means a lot to have those guys in my corner."

The five-year veteran also took home the AL triple-crown for pitching ... leading the league wins, ERA and strikeouts.