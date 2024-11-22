Yo Gabba Gabba! Creators Hint at Potential Coachella Surprise Guests

Yo Gabba Gabba! is coming to Coachella next year and their creators say they are going to have some big-name surprise guests.

Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, the guys behind the popular live-action kids show, tell TMZ ... they have taken a ton of calls since the Coachella lineup was announced, inquiring about a potential collab, but they aren't ready to reveal anything just yet.

While Yo Gabba Gabba! is known more for being a children's TV show, the characters were actually walking around Coachella last year and got a huge response, so promoter Goldenvoice brought them back for 2025 and gave them a music gig.

Lots of folks probably don't know ... Yo Gabba Gabba! performed at Coachella way back in 2010 ... but Christian and Scott say this performance will be bigger and better.

The show was a staple on Nickelodeon back in the day and it got rebooted this year for Apple TV+ ... with some of the guests including Diplo, Anderson .Paak and Flea ... and the creators say they hope some of the big artists on the show join them at Coachella. 👀

Christian and Scott say their set will be as visually and musically interesting as any of the other big acts ... and they say it's going to bring out the inner kid in everyone!!!

We also asked Kamryn Smith, who joined the Apple TV+ Yo Gabba GabbaLand! reboot, who she wants to see join the gang onstage.

Her answer ... Taylor Swift!!!