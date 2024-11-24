Beverly Hills Robbers Steal Jewelry, Triggers Seizure from Victim

It's not safe anywhere these days ... thieves jumped 2 people right on Rodeo Drive in broad daylight and the attack was so intense, one of the victims appears to have suffered a seizure.

The video (below) is shocking ... a man and a woman were strolling on the famed street in Bev Hills, walking with designer bags.

Beverly Hills (Rodeo Dr) - man attacked for his jewelry. Has a seizure while 4 hooded men escape pic.twitter.com/nQSlNAyhZ0 — Street People of Beverly Hills (@streetpeoplebh) November 23, 2024 @streetpeoplebh

Four robbers confronted them on the street, point a gun at them, and demanded they turn over various items. The couple actually struggled with the robbers, but ultimately they were overpowered.

The man was on the ground as someone came to help him after the thieves ran off, and you see his left leg shaking and flailing. His head is also shaking ... appearing to have experienced a seizure. Both victims sought their own medical attention.

As for the thieves, they made off with 2 designer bags containing cash and cellphones. One of the cellphones was recovered nearby as police swarmed the area.