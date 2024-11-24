Robert Vito Won't Be Charged With Felony in L.A. Domestic Violence Case

Robert Vito -- best known for his role in a "Spy Kids" movie and other early 2000s shows -- won't face any felony charges in his domestic violence case ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office decided to hand off the case to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office for potential misdemeanor charges ... after finding it didn’t meet the threshold for a felony filing.

We broke the story first -- Robert was arrested earlier this month on a felony domestic violence charge after cops were called to an L.A.-area home over an alleged incident with his now ex-GF, Lindsey Jennings.

Sources told us Vito and Lindsey allegedly got into a heated argument that turned physical -- with Lindsey claiming at one point Vito pushed their son and threw him onto the couch.

Cops noted the son was unharmed, but they arrested Vito after officers said they spotted visible marks on the girlfriend’s body.