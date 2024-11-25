Alec Baldwin Explains Why He Hasn't Seen Final Cut of 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin is ready to leave the "Rust" film in his rearview ... admitting he's yet to see a final cut of the flick in the 3 years since tragedy struck the Western drama.

The actor admitted this to be true while attending the Torino Film Festival, where the actor remerged to receive an honor after his manslaughter case was dismissed this summer.

At the festival, Alec sat down with Variety and shut down notions that he profited from "Rust."

As Alec put it ... he went against medical advice to return to Montana to finish the movie, saying he did so after speaking with "Rust" director Joel Souza. Alec said he also waived his fee and other money-making opportunities to get the movie completed ... claiming he "gave everything" to late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband.

In fact, Alec claimed he had yet to see a final version of the movie, but did see a rough cut before "everything got a little more sticky."

He added ... "I hope the film is released, that it comes out. That it makes its money back for its investors. You never want these people who believed in your project to be left high and dry. And, I hope the movie is sold, and that [Halyna's husband] gets his money."

AB made it clear he has no plans to see the final cut, either ... calling it "the most difficult thing [he's] ever dealt with." Yet, Alec said his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also suffered greatly during the aftermath of the tragedy.

He noted ... "My wife has been very, very traumatized from this. There has been a lot of pain. When you are married to somebody and everything was going fairly well and we had seven kids … and the floor falls out. It’s very frightening and very disturbing."

Alec reiterated wanting to move on from "Rust," choosing instead to focus on other projects and his children.