'Rust' Cinematographer Says Fans Will See World Through Halyna Hutchins' Eyes

Moviegoers will get a chance to see the world from Halyna Hutchins' point of view when they go see "Rust" ... so says the new cinematographer brought on to finish up the flick.

Bianca Cline -- the new director of photography brought on to finish the film -- spoke alongside director Joel Souza at Camerimage Film Festival in Poland Wednesday before the movie's world premiere ... telling the audience it's amazing so many people came out to support Halyna's vision.

#Rust director Joel Souza and Bianca Cline, the cinematographer who finished the film after Halyna Hutchins’ death, address the audience at its #Camerimage premiere.



“When you watch this film today, you’ll be experiencing the world through Halyna’s eyes,” Cline said. pic.twitter.com/j6InZRD4R9 — Variety (@Variety) November 20, 2024 @Variety

Cline says all filmmaking is about being vulnerable, especially when it comes to cinematography ... explaining that, by watching the movie, viewers will really get a chance to see the world how Halyna saw it.

Souza takes the mic after Bianca ... saying he's happy to share the movie in a place HH loved so much -- before thanking the audience for coming out to celebrate his friend's legacy.

As you know ... Halyna was shot and killed on the set of "Rust" back in 2021 when a gun Alec Baldwin was holding -- filled with a round of live ammo -- went off.

The armorer on the film -- Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was tried and convicted of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year. Baldwin was also on trial when a judge ruled prosecutors had withheld evidence and dismissed the case with prejudice so he could not be tried again.

After the shooting, production of the film resumed in Montana ... with Cline taking over cinematography. She donated all of her salary from the flick to charity.

As we reported, Alec was not invited by the film festival -- and did not attend this premiere. It's unclear how much he'll promote the film in the run-up to its release.