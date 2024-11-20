‘Rust’ Crowd Gasps at Shooting Scene Similar To Halyna Hutchins Death

The first crowd to see "Rust" audibly gasped during a scene that eerily paralleled the real life tragedy that happened during filming ... when Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

One of the first reviews from the "Rust" premiere in Poland is out, and the report in Vulture says there was noticeable shock in the room when a character was accidentally shot to death.

The shooting scene happens early in the film ... and the review says the crowd reaction was definitely related to Hutchins' death.

In fact, the film critic says it's hard to separate "Rust" from the Baldwin shooting while watching the movie.

Things is ... the plot is about a 13-year-old boy who accidentally kills a rancher in Kansas and goes on the run from the law with his grandfather ... so it seems easy for folks to draw parallels to the on-set incident.

Alec wasn't among the shocked crowd ... he skipped the premiere altogether and is hanging back in New York City ... with the film's opening more focused on honoring Halyna.