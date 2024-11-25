TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's no secret that celebrities are all about health and wellness -- and their nontoxic beauty brands have got you covered for everything you need, from body butters to skin tints.

This Black Friday, celebrity-backed beauty and wellness brands like Gwyneth Paltrow's goop Beauty and Alicia Key's Keys Soulcare are offering up some incredible deals on their best products. They're all a part of Amazon’s 12 days of discounts ... so you don't even have to wait until Friday to place your orders! Snag all the best deals right now on Amazon.

Gwyneth Paltrow's goop Beauty Nourishing Repair Body Butter will soothe your dry skin this winter season.

This rich, ultra hydrating body whipped body butter melts in to repair dry skin -- leaving it more moisturized for 72 hours, so it looks and feels silky-soft, smooth, firm, and toned. It's packed with nourishing butters like shea and bacuri butter as well as botanical extracts like caviar lime, jojoba, and mulberry leaf. Plus it’s fragrance and paraben-free!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Let me tell you, this body butter is a lifesaver for anyone dealing with dry skin! After having kids and hitting my 40s, my skin decided it needed a little extra love and attention. I've tried a bunch of lotions and creams, but this one from goop really stands out."

Have your scalp feeling fresh with this goop Beauty Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo .

This whipped detox shampoo works to cleanse the hair and scalp of product buildup, dirt, and oil, leaving both clean and refreshed. Made of nontoxic ingredients including exfoliating mineral-rich Himalayan pink salt, nourishing cold-pressed moringa oil, and pure unfiltered rosehip oil, it can purify and detoxify all at once.

"I threw away all of my other hair wash products. This stuff is amazzzzing. And you don't need conditioner. I just use my leave in. It's worth the money. A little goes a long way which makes it more reasonable. After I use it my hair feels clean and soft. Dries less frizzy too. Smells wonderful. I can’t wait to try other goop products," one happy customer wrote.

Put your senses at ease with the soothing scent of Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle .

From Alicia Keys' beauty and wellness brand, this hand-poured vegan soy wax candle uses the brand’s signature scent and will fill your home with a warm and welcoming fragrance that's sweet, subtle, and cleansing. Each jar also features an affirmation from Alicia, helping you to set your intentions and manifest for the future.

"It's a little hard buying scented items over the internet, since we don't have smell-o-vision yet, but the name sounded like a comforting experience and that's really a good description of how it turned out. It is pleasant and relaxing and just an all around smooth smell," one happy customer wrote.

Find your most naturally radiant skin with Keys Soulcare It's Like Skin 2-In-1 Concealer + Tint !

This multi-tasking spot concealer and all-over skin tint brightens and blurs for a skin-like finish. It helps brighten, hydrate and blur with 2% niacinamide, as well as a squalane blend and ancient rose of jericho. Like all Keys Soulcare products, it's sulfate free, phthalate free, paraben free and formaldehyde free.

One five-star reviewer shared: "I am so excited to actually find a tint that is moisturizing, offers coverage, but still feels natural. I use all over my face, and add a dab more to where I need more coverage. Feels so much lighter than others that I've tried. It has a nice glow factor, easy application, and it feels beautiful on my skin. Love it!"

Hydrate your skin while you sleep with the Keys Soulcare Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil .

Made from a blend of antioxidant-rich oils including prickly pear seed oil, pomegranate seed oil and squalane, this facial oil will replenish skin overnight for a radiant, glowing complexion. It's clinically proven to improve skin's hydration immediately and over time without clogging pores.

One happy customer wrote: "This oil does wonders for the skin! I'm in love! It really does give a glow when you wake up in the mornings and a you get more vibrant look."

Promote the ultimate state of relaxation with the Keys Soulcare Obsidian Stone Gua Sha Body Massage Tool .

This handcrafted tool is made from natural obsidian stone, which helps revitalize complexion, and is based on the ancient Chinese massage technique known as Gua Sha. Simply apply moisturizer or oil onto your skin and glide the massage tool along the contours of arms, legs, torso, feet, and hands. It's known to help promote relaxation while also enhancing oil and moisturizer application.

"This gorgeous obsidian gua sha massager has been a welcome addition to my self-care routines. Now that I'm at an age where anti-aging is a major concern, it has been great to incorporate this massage tool into my daily routines. The process itself relaxes and soothes me at the end of the day when I'm trying to wind down," one customer wrote.

Soothe your skin with the Keys Soulcare Golden Face Cleanser .

This delicate face and pore cleanser removes dirt, makeup, and impurities while refreshing and softening your skin. Developed with dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder, it uses antioxidant-rich Manuka honey from New Zealand, turmeric and chamomile to gently remove dirt, makeup, and impurities.

One customer called it the "best face wash ever," writing, "I have tried many face washes and this one takes it all! So soft and gentle to my skin but able to break down all the dirt, sweat and makeup from the day. Leaves my skin feeling bouncy and moisturized. The smell is perfect too, not artificial smelling but clean and subtle."

Hilary Duff is bringing the freshest air possible right to your home with her Below 60 Plug-In Air Fresheners .

These non-toxic plug-in fragrance diffusers use no synthetic fragrances and no artificial dyes to captivate your senses with an array of scents. It actively promotes relaxation, boosts the immune system and improves mood. Best for bathrooms and small spaces, these air fresheners can last up to 30 days on the low setting.

"I absolutely love this thing! So far I've tried the vanilla and citrus and they both smell soo good. I have it in my kitchen and even my living room smells good with it. I LOVE that it's clean, nontoxic. Super sleek design. I have ordered a couple more of these as gifts for others," one five-star reviewer shared.

If you already own a Below 60 air freshener, pick up some Natural Scent Oil Refills .

Available in three scents -- Vanilla Buys a Timeshare in Paradise, Mint Disco on Ice and If Citrus Were a Feeling -- you can personalize your home's aroma. Made from essential oils and natural solvents derived from plants and flora, these scents are free from phthalates, parabens, formaldehydes, dyes and nitro musks.

