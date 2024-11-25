Eric Benet Sings 'Spend My Life With You' Over FaceTime For Married Couple

Play video content TMZ.com

Eric Benet's got a new chart-topping track, but a guy who tracked him down in the airport asked Eric to sing one of his classic tunes for his wife ... Eric obliged and we've got it all on video.

The sweet moment went down Monday at LAX right as our photog started talking to Eric ... a fellow traveler stopped Eric and revealed he and his wife considered "Spend My Life With You" their anniversary song ... asking the R&B singer if he could sing it for his lady over FaceTime.

Check out the clip ... Eric greets the woman and then starts singing part of the chorus ... no sound check needed!!!

The song's from 1999 but now Eric is back at the top of the R&B charts thanks to his recent collab with Tamar Braxton, "Something We Can Make Love To."

Eric tells us it's his first No. 1 in over a decade and the biggest difference is he's now singing for a label he owns ... with a music executive who gave him his first record deal. Talk about a full-circle moment.