Planned Parenthood Using 'Wicked' To Talk About STIs

Planned Parenthood is jumping on the "Wicked" hype train ... using the popular musical as a way to break the ice about sexually transmitted infections.

Ya gotta see the latest social media post from Planned Parenthood ... a play on the "Wicked" musical poster posing this all-important question ... "Is your discharge green?"

The nonprofit, which provides sexual healthcare across the country, gets even naughtier in the caption, writing ... "If you're experiencing wicked sexual and reproductive health care concerns, Planned Parenthood health centers are holding space to help — even if your p***y's green."

The replies are pretty funny ... folks are either saying they want to go see the new Ariana Grande movie version now, or clowning PP for the post.

STIs and "green discharge" are some touchy and awkward subjects to talk about ... so it looks like Planned Parenthood is trying to find anything they can to break the ice, including pop culture references.

The new "Wicked" movie is doing numbers ... so can't fault PP for swinging for the fences here.