49ers Star Trent Williams' Wife Mourns Death of Twin Babies

Tragic news for Trent Williams' family -- the San Francisco 49ers star's wife just revealed their son was stillborn last month ... after losing his twin sibling earlier in the pregnancy.

Sondra -- who shares three daughters with Williams -- announced the heartbreaking loss on Instagram with a heartfelt video showing her pregnancy journey leading up to welcoming Trenton O'Brien Williams Jr. on November 24.

"My firstborn and only son, I've always wanted you, but God wanted and needed you more," Sondra said ... adding Trenton -- who weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces -- was diagnosed with Trisomy 13, also known as Patau Syndrome.

"I can’t even begin to describe how I felt leaving the hospital without you," Sondra continued. "Nor how it feels being home celebrating Thanksgiving without my baby in my arms. My heart is broken and my arms are empty.💔 But I know you’ll always be near watching over me and your sisters. 💞👼🏽 And for that, my heart smiles with gratitude."

Sondra went on to explain the family also dealt with the loss of Trenton's twin sibling, who passed away earlier in the pregnancy.

"Thank God for allowing us to bond for 35 weeks and for me to birth you so I could hold you in my arms. I'm at peace knowing you will never have to suffer," Sondra said.

"Although I will never hear your soft coos and cries or see those beautiful little eyes staring up at me, I am grateful to God for the time I shared with you."