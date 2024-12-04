Hercy Miller Refrigerator Theft Arrest 'A Huge Misunderstanding,' SUU Coach Says

Hercy Miller -- Master P's son -- was arrested last month, after he and a pair of his Southern Utah University men's basketball teammates allegedly stole a couple of refrigerators from outside their school's bookstore ... but their coach is adamant it's all "a huge misunderstanding."

According to court documents, obtained by KUTV, the theft occurred at the SUU campus in Cedar City, Utah back on Nov. 11.

The docs state that Hercy and two other Thunderbirds players, Brock Felder and Peter Dadson Jr., were seen on surveillance video nabbing the coolers from the SUU Bookstore, before loading them into two separate cars.

Cops wrote in the documents they saw one of the fridges inside a residence belonging to two of the basketball players -- and when officers questioned the men about it, they admitted to taking them.

Miller, the docs state, told police he thought the refrigerators were going to be thrown away ... giving them the green light to nab them.

Cops also wrote in the docs Dadson told them the coolers had been sitting out for "almost a month" -- and he, too, was under the impression they were going to be tossed.

All three men were arrested -- and are now facing felony theft charges.

The trio, however, have still been playing for SUU despite the situation -- with all three logging time in the Thunderbirds' 90-55 win over Park University Gilbert on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, SUU head coach Rob Jeter told TMZ Sports he's confident the whole thing was an innocent mix-up, "and the university is working to get this thing resolved quickly."

We're told all three student-athletes have had zero issues with the school and basketball program in the past ... and they're well-respected kids on campus.