Woman From Viral Walmart Child Meltdown Says Girl Needed Help, Isn't Spoiled Brat

The woman who tried to calm the little girl throwing food inside a Walmart in a viral video says the kid was scared because she was separated from her family.

Amber Gregory is the woman in the black outfit who shows up at the scene and attempts to soothe the little girl as she throws and stomps on packages of food inside the store.

Lots of folks thought she was the kid's mom, but Amber says she was just trying to help the little girl ... because she reminded her of her own child.

Amber says the girl in the video isn't a spoiled brat having a tantrum ... instead, she says the girl is a non-verbal, neurodivergent child who was scared about being alone in the store.

She says the girl couldn't speak, say her name, or communicate what was wrong ... and was obviously in need of help, but most adults in the store just whipped out their phones to record the incident instead of trying to help.

Amber says she has a neurodivergent child, so she's got experience and training with this sort of thing ... and she says folks saying the girl needs a beating as punishment have no clue what they're talking about here.

She says people in the store were more interested in making a spectacle of the girl's behavior rather than doing something positive to help ... and she says there was no one trying to find the kid's family.

Amber says the situation was playing out for about 45 minutes to an hour ... and the video doesn't show the girl trying to hurt herself with the broken glass from the bottles she smashed. She also says the kid's parent eventually showed up, and they had to run away from all the people who had their phones out recording.

She says cops were called, but it's unclear if a police report was filed.