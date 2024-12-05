Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Embracing 'Villain' Role After Suspension Appeal Denied

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair says if people want to make him a bad guy, he'll show them a bad guy ... sharing a message about going full "villain" mode after his suspension was upheld.

The NFL announced Al-Shaair's appeal was denied on Wednesday ... meaning he will serve his full three-game ban for his controversial hit on Trevor Lawrence during Sunday's game, which ultimately landed the quarterback on Injured Reserve.

Shortly after the league's decision was made public, Al-Shaair went to social media to weigh in ... and while he initially apologized for the entire incident on Monday, he's no longer trying to defend his name -- instead, he's leaning into the new narrative.

"IF YOU WANT ME TO BE YOUR VILLAIN, ILL BE YOUR VILLAIN!🖕🏾" Al-Shaair said on Instagram. "SEE YOU SOON…🃏"

As we previously reported, Al-Shaair's punishment will keep him sidelined for a few Texans matchups ... even though he insisted he was not trying to knock Lawrence out of action.

Lawrence updated his fans after suffering the concussion ... saying, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all🙌🏼"