Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Suspended Three Games ... Over Trevor Lawrence Hit

The NFL just threw the book at Texans star Azeez Al-Shaair for his Sunday hit on Trevor Lawrence ... suspending him without pay for THREE GAMES.

The league made its ruling official on Tuesday morning ... saying his past offenses for "personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations" factored into the decision.

This should be a suspension for the rest of the season for Azeez Al-Shaair - UNACCEPTABLE, dangerous attack

pic.twitter.com/KeiIROjYDz — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) December 1, 2024 @NFLFrascella

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan scolded the Houston defensive back in a strongly-worded letter when announcing the ban for lowering his shoulder and hitting Lawrence in the head as the Jaguars QB was sliding during their weekend tilt in Jacksonville.

Runyan noted the league believes the tackle was "unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules." The exec also stated Al-Shaair "had time and space to avoid such contact."

Furthermore, Runyan accused Al-Shaair of escalating the brawl that took place following the play.

"You pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask," Runyan wrote.

Al-Shaair will now not be able to return to the Texans' lineup until after Houston's Week 17 game against the Ravens. He will, however, have the chance to appeal the decision. He said on Monday he was sorry for the hit, and was adamant he had no intention of hurting Lawrence during the play.