Ex-WWE Superstar Mojo Muhtadi, Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for former WWE Superstar Mojo Muhtadi and his wife, Grace -- they just welcomed their baby girl to the world!!

The married couple's bundle of joy -- Nova Rylee Muhtadi -- made her big debut on Nov. 29 at 12:28 PM ... coming in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20.75 inches.

We're told the baby's happy and healthy ... and mom and dad are doing great!!

Now, normally we don't reveal our sources ... but it's pretty obvious this time around -- as Mojo co-hosts the "TMZ Sports" FS1 TV show with Babcock. So it's safe to say our info is rock solid here.

Mojo and Gracie got hitched at a beautiful destination wedding in Italy back in October 2022 ... after years of dating.

No word on whether Baby Nova's gonna follow her in her pops' footsteps and be the next big wrestler ... but if that does happen in a few decades, you can guarantee she'll be HYPE -- or, we could always leave a desk open in the office.